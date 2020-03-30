Camden announces temporary tourist restrictions and mandatory curfew

Camden County has announced temporary tourist accommodation restrictions and traffic checkpoints, effective Sunday, March 29 through Wednesday, April 1 unless extended. The order covers any public accommodation as defined by Georgia law including, but not limited to, hotels, motels, privately-owned campgrounds (excluding state- or federally-owned facilities), and short term rentals (lease term of less than 180 days) shall be subjected to a 72 hour moratorium on new rentals. Non-resident transients staying in local lodging establishments are directed to self-quarantine during their stay. Non-resident transients will not be allowed local access past checkpoints established by Camden County law enforcement on state and local roadways except for emergent medical care. Camden County law enforcement has established active traffic monitoring on local roads near Exits 1, 3, 6, 7, and 14 of Interstate 95 to restrict movement into areas away from 1-95 to local traffic only. A mandatory curfew was effective yesterday from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. daily, and remains in effect until Monday, April 6 at noon. Essential travel to and from work, medical care, pharmacies, or to obtain food or fuel is not restricted. Kings Bay operations are not affected.