JWSC offers help to customers during Coronavirus

Andrew Burroughs, JWSC executive director, announced that to help its users during the Coronavirus situation, the utility has suspended water cut offs and late fees for 30 days and will work out a payment plan with no late fees with customers when this situation is over. Burroughs also asked the public not to flush wet wipes. Burroughs said no matter what the container says they do not dissolve and can clog a customer’s sewer system and well as the main sewer system.