City chooses one City Manager finalist

Wednesday evening the Brunswick City Commission chose Regina McDuffie as the lone finalist for the city manager position which has been open since former city manager Jim Drumm resigned earlier in the year. Ms. McDuffie has been County Manager for the Macon County Board of Commissioners since June 2012. She oversees operation of the Macon County government including 14 departments. From Sept. 2009 to Dec. 2010 she managed the Macon Centreplex, a multi-purpose assembly complex consisting of an arena, auditorium and convention meeting facility. Mayor Cornell Harvey commented this skill would be good for the city’s planned Oglethorpe Conference Center. As of the 2010 census, Macon County population was 14,740. The county seat is Oglethorpe. It’s located in Southwest central Georgia near Perry.