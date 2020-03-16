Criminal Court Cancellations By Editor | March 16, 2020 | 0 The following court dates with Judge Rodger B. Lane have been continued: Calendar Call March 30, 2020 Motions April 3, 2020 Jury Trials April 13, 2020 Posted in Inside The Islander Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Literary Guild cancels events March 27, 2020 | No Comments » JWSC offers help to customers during Coronavirus March 19, 2020 | No Comments » City chooses one City Manager finalist March 19, 2020 | No Comments »