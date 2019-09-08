Ship overturns in St. Simons Sound

According to Capt. John Reed, Commander Coast Guard Sector Charleston, the 71,000 ton vessel Golden Ray, which capsized in the early hours yesterday morning in the St. Simons Sound, was reported listing heavily to starboard after departure from the Port of Brunswick. Twenty of the 24 crew members on board were rescued by the Coast Guard. However after the ship caught fire on the starboard side in the cargo area, it was deemed too risky to board the ship to locate the other four crew members. Capt. Reed said efforts were underway to stabilize the ship, and once it was stable, the search and rescue would continue. There was no active pollution but resources are mobilized to mitigate if necessary. The incident is under investigation. There is no information on what caused the ship to capsize and the ship’s pilot was not identified. The Golden Ray is a roll-on, roll-off ship used to transport vehicles. There were 4,200 vehicles aboard the ship when it capsized.