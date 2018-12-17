Meetings Meetings Meetings

It’s a big week for meetings in Glynn this week with the county Board of Elections having a called meeting at 2:00 this afternoon to discuss the recently vacated Supervisor of Elections position. The Brunswick City Commission is also having a called meeting at the Custom’s House City Hall on Gloucester St. at 4:30 this afternoon to consider approving lease purchase financing with the Georgia Municipal Association for a Vactor truck for the new storm water utility department.

Those will be followed by a called county commission work session at 3:00 tomorrow when the commission will talk about Glynn County constitutional officers and other elected officials participating in the County’s retirement plan. They will also get updates on the proposed Veteran’s Memorial Park and the Structural Analysis of the Public Safety Building. Public Information Officer Matthew Kent will give an overview of the proposed Glynn County Citizen’s Academy.

The city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency will also meet tomorrow afternoon at 5:30 and Davenport and Associates will discuss responses to their RFP for funding the proposed conference center.

The city commission will hold their regular meeting at 6:00 Wednesday, followed by the regular County commission meeting at 6:00 Thursday and a called County finance Committee meeting at 10:00 Friday morning. The JWSC will also meet Thursday at 2 p.m.