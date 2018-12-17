Indictments handed down for car stealing

In indictments handed down by a Glynn County Grand Jury last week, 25 year old Willie Addison Jr. and 19 year old Jewell Edward Hayes were charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass and loitering or prowling in connection with a car they allegedly stole from Awesome Nissan on Chapel Crossing Rd. After prying open a lock box and getting the car keys the two took off with a 2018 Nissan Murano. They were stopped by the Georgia State Patrol on I-95 after going more than 20 miles an hour over the speed limit. Addison faces an additional charge of obstructing an officer, while Hayes is charged with fleeing to elude police.

44 year old James Kevin Cothern was charged with allegedly punching a woman with whom he was living on Sept. 30. He also allegedly tried to strangle her and refused to let her leave the residence. He’s charged with battery in violation of the state Family Violence Act, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Also charged in connection with the Family Violence Act, 46 year old Ricky Ricardo Easterling was charged with aggravated assault and battery for allegedly trying to strangle a woman with whom he was living.