Tall Ship Lynx to arrive in Brunswick Wednesday

According to a spokesperson for the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance, the Tall Ship Lynx, after being held up by bad weather, is expected to arrive in Brunswick tomorrow afternoon. The Lynx will remain in Brunswick until Dec. 17. While this week’s sailing days have sold out, four more days will open up next week for public sailing. Check the St. Marys Tall Ship web site at stmarystallshipalliance.org for exact arrival time and sailing schedule. The Lynx will come past the St. Simons Island Lighthouse with cannons firing and will fire again as she sails past Mary Ross Park and into Brunswick Landing Marina.