Sea Palms West closes on golf course purchase

The Sea Palm West Community Association announced Friday that it had closed on the purchase the West Nine golf course on St. Simons Island. The official closing occurred on Tuesday for the price of $2 million. BB&T Bank will loan the association the money to make the purchase, according to a press release. Several studies are currently under way to identify the best methods of maintaining and preserving the land, but it be maintained as a green space. Plans for capital campaign to raise money to offset the major burden on property owners, among other things, are in the works and scheduled to launch in January.