Glynn’s Mainland Planning Commission has a short agenda Tuesday, Dec. 4. Along with electing a chairman, vice-chairman and secretary for 2019, the commission will hear a site plan application for the construction of a new storage building at 571 Martin Palmer Drive in the Southport area of the county near I-95 Exit 29. The two-acre tract is currently vacant and undeveloped. A 3,800 square foot storage building is being proposed. There will also be a Special Presentation by Boy Scout Troop 204.