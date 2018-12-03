Bill Brown celebrates 100 years

A large crowd of well over 100 Glynn County residents, friends and well-wishers turned out Saturday to help Brunswick native Bill Brown celebrate his 100th birthday. Brown, who spent 60 years as a local real Estate broker, used to ride the ferry, the Emmeline, back and forth to St. Simons Island when he was a boy, before there was a causeway. Then on July 11, 1924 Brown rode across the F.J. Torras Causeway in his father’s car the first day the road opened. At 100 Brown is still very active in the community he has known and loved his entire life. He still serves as chairman of the Brunswick Pilot Commission, and continues to serve on the board of directors at Epworth By The Sea. Epworth Director Joel Willis said Brown is a vital part of the center’s program and was given the rare honor of being named chairman emeritus. Brown still faithfully attends meetings of the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick and meets most Fridays with his regular lunch crew at Maggie Mae’s in downtown Brunswick. Brown’s birthday was actually yesterday, Dec. 3rd, but his family had the party in the First United Methodist Church reception hall in Brunswick on Saturday to accommodate the many people who wanted to say Happy Birthday.