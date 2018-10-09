Glynn under tropical storm watch

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Glynn County in anticipation of Hurricane Michael in the Gulf of Mexico. The wind, rain, and flooding remain a concern with the increasing threat of tornadoes. The public should be aware that there will not be an evacuation ordered for the storm event. Residents and visitors are advised to shelter in place as the storm passes.

The good news is that at this point the storm continues to track to the west. Another briefing will happen at 2:30 this afternoon between the Glynn County’s Emergency Management staff and the National Weather Service.

The storm is also moving fast.

The concerns for Glynn County are the winds which may be tropical storm force. The Emergency Management Center will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and remain open for the duration of the storm. County offices will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at noon on Thursday.,

According to Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump court scheduled for Thursday has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

The Sidney Lanier Bridge will remain open unless sustained winds reach 45 mph and then the Georgia Dept. of Transportation will close the bridge.

The Torras Causeway will remain open. High tide will occur at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It is possible for water to be close to the Causeway or even into one lane but the road will remain open. The County may have to close one lane but will be available to help traffic in that event.

Emergency vehicles will be running throughout the storm unless sustained winds reach 45 – 50 MPH then the high profile vehicles will stop running. Police are expected to be out in full force and the county has supplemental troops coming in Wednesday through the duration of the storm.

Power outages may occur and Georgia Power is in full response mode. The public is asked to report downed lines immediately and to watch the power outage map on cell phones.

The public can stay in touch with events on the County’s Facebook page and web page https://www.glynncounty.org/

Have enough food and water for three days as a just in case measure. While the County is hoping for a non-event, everyone needs to prepare for the worst.