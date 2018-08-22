News Aug. 22, 2018

August 22, 2018

Serving the second search warrant last Thursday in two weeks at 305 Broccoli Drive in the Touchstone Ridge subdivision, the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team seized a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and another stolen gun. Arrested in connection this case were 40 year old Theodore Gee and 18 year old Hannah Croft, both of Glynn County. Gee was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. An additional charge of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute is pending. Croft was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Drug – methamphetamine.

In addition, on Monday G-B NET investigators arrested 18-year-old Glynn County resident Victor McDaniel on five counts of Sale of Marijuana. McDaniel was arrested on New Jesup Hwy at the intersection of Community Rd. At the time of the arrest, investigators seized one handgun and marijuana. Another handgun and marijuana had previously been seized as part of this investigation. In addition to the five counts of Sale of Marijuana, McDaniel has also been charged with one count of Use of Communication Facility in Committing Felony and two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Anyone with information about Theodore Gee’s or Victor McDaniel’s distribution of narcotics or any illegal narcotics distributions in Glynn County, please call the G-B NET at 912-554-7550 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Of the two options for improving traffic flow on St. Simons Island at the Kings Way / Frederica Rd. intersection, Island Commissioner Dr. Peter Murphy would rather see the existing intersection upgraded with additional turn lanes and an improved traffic light, instead of a roundabout. During the county work session yesterday, Public Works employees said both options would improve traffic to the same level of service and would cost about the same. However due to the proximity of the airport, a roundabout would have to be relocated to the southwest of the existing intersection. That would require some realignment of Kings Way, the removal of a number of trees and creating a serpentine entrance into the Sea Island Golf Course. A third option was presented that relocated the roundabout due south, but that created it’s own set of problems. No final decision was made on which option would be chosen.

Monday the Georgia Supreme Court decided against hearing a class action law suit against Glynn County that challenged the county’s application of the Scarlet Williams Act. The Supreme Court denied both the county’s and the plaintiffs’ appeal which means that the Court of Appeals Decision ruling in favor of the homeowners issued Jan. 22, 2018 stands. In that ruling the Court of Appeals disagreed with the county’s base year for applying Scarlet-Williams, but barred a portion of the plaintiffs’ refund claims allowing refunds only back to November 2009 which is three years back from the date the first class action lawsuit against Glynn County was filed in November 2012. The plaintiffs had requested relief back to 2001 when the Scarlet Williams law became effective. The next step most likely will be a return to the trial court to determine the refund amounts and eligible property owners.