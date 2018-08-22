News Aug. 21, 2018

August 21, 2018

The body of the man that was found in the surf by beachgoers just off the Coast Guard Station beach about 6:30 Friday evening has been identified as 36 year old Craig Scott Cameron of Glynn County. According to police no one saw Cameron go into the water and it appears he was swimming alone. While drowning is the tentative cause of death, results of the autopsy conducted yesterday at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah are pending.

The Island Planning Commission meets tonight at 6:00 in the Sea Palms conference room and will consider a site plan for a new Prime South Bank at 1795 Frederica Rd. The IPC heard this site plan last month and asked the applicant to make some changes including reducing the number of drive-through lanes to preserve a large oak tree. The site is the former home of the Frederica Cafe and was more recently considered for a Flash Foods convenience store. Flash Foods application for a Conditional use permit for gas pumps was denied. Two Conditional Use Permit applications are on tonight’s agenda, however staff has recommended both be deferred to the September 18 meeting. One application is for a commercial marina at Village Creek Landing, which staff has recommended be deferred for further review. The other CUP application is for a combination of residential and commercial uses on separate levels at 508 Oglethorpe Avenue in the pier village area. Staff recommends deferral of this item based on two other pending applications for this property, a site plan and an Island Preservation Design Overlay District review.

Reading Rockets is looking for volunteers to read to local students for an hour a week at the Head Start program, which is part of the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority. The Marshes of Glynn Reading Rockets is a joint program run through the Marshes of Glynn Libraries but supported and funded by the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island. The program is targeted toward at-risk children from families in the lower socioeconomic areas. The program started in FACES preschool and has since expanded to include the Imagination Room at the Boys & Girls Club and St. Simons Elementary. Linda Muir, a Reading Rockets co-founder, and fellow Rotary member Zerik Samples, the vice president of development for the Community Action Authority, hatched the idea of bringing the Reading Rockets to Head Start. Volunteers will be required to undergo a background check through Glynn County Schools, which will cost about $50, and receive training. People wishing to volunteer can contact Marshes of Glynn Libraries director Geri Lynn Mullis at 912-279-3734 or emailing gmullis@glynncounty-ga.gov.

Last week the Glynn County Commission approved what Police Chief John Powell called an Over Hire program that allows the department to temporarily replace Police officers who serve in reserve military units when they are called for active duty. The Over Hire program will allow Powell to replace the officers temporarily, so the department is not understaffed, while at the some time the deployed officers will get their job back when their deployment ends. The replacement officers will be hired with the understanding that their job is temporary, but will be at the top of the list for future job openings. Powell said he has four officers who expect to be deployed by the end of the year.