News Aug. 20, 2018

August 20, 2018

The body of what is believed to be a 30 year old Glynn County man was found by beachgoers in the surf near the Coast Guard Beach on St. Simons shortly before 6:00 Friday afternoon. Police officials said the man appeared to have drowned, however an autopsy will be performed today at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah to determine the exact cause of death. Police also said it did not appear the man had been in the water for an extended time. When the body was first spotted people thought it was a swimmer in distress but discovered he was deceased when they got to him. It is unclear whether anyone was reported missing prior to the 911 call reporting the body. More information will be released as it becomes available from county police.

David Kyler, the executive director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast, and St. Simons resident Frances Zwenig filed a lawsuit against Glynn County last week claiming the County abused its power and violated local and state laws to change an ordinance so the Sea Island Co. can complete a beach development project. Kyler and Zwenig are seeking declaratory judgment and injunctive relief in the complaint that alleges an amendment the county commission voted on in May to change ordinances pertaining to sand and dune protection was unlawfully approved. This is the second lawsuit in recent weeks claiming the county violated its own rules when approving an amendment to its zoning ordinances.

The Glynn County and Brunswick City Commissions will hear a presentation on the Terry Creek Superfund Site from the Environmental Protection Agency in a joint meeting at 2:00 tomorrow in the second floor conference room in Harold Pate building. The county will meet in a work session in the same room at 3:00 immediately following the joint meeting. The county will hear a second proposal from Stephen Williams of Anchor Shipping Group regarding the proposed ferry and trolley transportation services project on Saint Simons and Jekyll Island. The last time Williams made the presentation, he proposed attaching a floating dock to the St. Simons pier to dock and unload a ferry. The commission will also hear a presentation on Impact Fees, Kings Way, Demere Rd. resurfacing, drainage and turn lanes. The final agenda item is a discussion regarding a merit raise for the Chief Tax Appraiser.

The Joint Water and Sewer Commission unanimously approved an ‘Unsolicited Proposal’ agreement last week with the Frederica Development Group that opens the door for upgrades to the sewer system on the north end of St. Simons Island. According to the agreement the Development Group will help fund sewer improvements that would increase sewer capacity and guarantee sewer tap-ins for the Frederica Township residential subdivision. In addition, another developer, SLF IV — Ga Sinclair, is working on improvements to a sewer pump station upstream from some upgrades the Frederica Development wants to make to a sewer force main. As such, their projects will overlap and may require some cooperation.

The Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Advisory will meet today at 4:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of City Hall, located at 601 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

The Blythe Island Regional Park boat hoist will be out of service on today from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for scheduled annual maintenance. The boat ramp will remain open.