News for August 17, 2018

On Tuesday the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 113 Merrill Court where they seized a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills, as well as two vehicles and $10,528 in currency. 35-year-old Glynn County resident Andrew Tostensen has been arrested in connection and charged with Possession of a Schedule II Drug, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule IV Drug all with the Intent to Distribute. He was also charged iwith Possession of Drug Related Objects. Anyone with information on Andrew Tostensen’s distribution of narcotics or any illegal narcotics distributions in Glynn County is urged to call the G-B NET at 912-554-7550 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

Once again the Brunswick City Commission deferred a vote on the ordinance which would include the Glynn Avenue Design Framework overlay and dramatically change the building, design and character of the Highway 17 area from the Sidney Lanier Bridge to Spur 25. Two people spoke against the proposed ordinance overlay describing it as confusing and an artistic, but not practical plan. The Glynn Avenue Design Framework emphasizes public access to waterways and marsh and increases a property owner’s setback from the marsh from 25 ft. to 45 ft. The vote was deferred until the first meeting in October.

Last night the Glynn County Commission voted 4 to 1 to reverse the Island Planning Commission’s denial of the site plan for the Forbes Farm event space on Lawrence Rd. the north end of St. Simons Island. Members Mike Browning and Peter Murphy were absent. Denied by the IPC at their July meeting, it was the first request for a site plan appeal since the County Commission amended their zoning ordinance process several months ago to allow site plans to be appealed. Before the change the only avenue for property owners whose site plans had been denied was to file a lawsuit. The commissioners had a few questions for staff about the issue last night. Commissioner Bob Coleman had strong concerns about the permit for the septic system. He maintained that the permit was for residential development, not a commercial venue. Project engineer Jonathan Roberts said the septic system would still have to comply with state and health department regulations.

Between 2011 and this year Glynn County’s tourism industry has roughly doubled according to officials at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. CVB director Scott McQuade said the bed tax collection rose 3 percent this past fiscal year, which ended on June 30, setting another record for the fifth consecutive year. The tax brought in $6.9 million this year, up about $200,000 from last year’s $6.7 million. The CVB shares the bed tax with Glynn County and spends about $2.5 million every year marketing the area. A 2016 study by the state Department of Economic Development found tourists spend about $422 million annually in Glynn County and contribute nearly $12 million in local taxes. However, local officials estimate that amount may be conservative and say tourists spend as much as $1.4 billion in the Golden Isles annually when accounting for both direct and indirect spending.