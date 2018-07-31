Girl Scouts

Make plans to come to the Girl Scout registration nearest to you.

All girls K-12 grades are welcome, the locations and times are listed below:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14th at 6:00 PM

St. Simons Elementary – Cafeteria

Goodyear Elementary – Cafeteria

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16th at 6:00 PM

CB Greer Elementary – Cafeteria

Oglethorpe Point Elementary – Cafeteria

Sterling Elementary – Cafeteria

Golden Isles Elementary – Cafeteria

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25th from 11:00 to 1:00 PM

Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick

By Ballard Ball Field, facing the RR tracks

For more information contact:

Julie Lord, Co-Service Unit Manager

Marshes of Glynn Service Unit

912-399-5065

www.mogsu.org