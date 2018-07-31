Girl Scouts
Make plans to come to the Girl Scout registration nearest to you.
All girls K-12 grades are welcome, the locations and times are listed below:
TUESDAY, AUGUST 14th at 6:00 PM
St. Simons Elementary – Cafeteria
Goodyear Elementary – Cafeteria
THURSDAY, AUGUST 16th at 6:00 PM
CB Greer Elementary – Cafeteria
Oglethorpe Point Elementary – Cafeteria
Sterling Elementary – Cafeteria
Golden Isles Elementary – Cafeteria
SATURDAY, AUGUST 25th from 11:00 to 1:00 PM
Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick
By Ballard Ball Field, facing the RR tracks
For more information contact:
Julie Lord, Co-Service Unit Manager
Marshes of Glynn Service Unit
912-399-5065
www.mogsu.org