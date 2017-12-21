Glynn County Police Dept. offers $10,000 Reward

The Glynn County Police Dept. is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person / persons responsible for the death of 57 year old Antoni Zalewski of Chicago, Ill. Zalewski was found dead of a gunshot wound on Dec. 8 at 873 Old Jesup Road in Brunswick and the death is being investigated as a murder. Zalewski, who worked for Polesar LLC, had been in Brunswick for only four days when he was found dead. Polesar had purchased the home on Old Jesup Rd. and Zalewski was in town remodeling it getting it ready for resale. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Zalewski while he was in Glynn County or anyone who has information about him or his business, and feels the information they have may be relevant to his death. Police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Brandon Kondo at 912.554.7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912.264.1333.