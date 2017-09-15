INSURANCE DEPARTMENT TO HOST CLAIMS VILLAGE IN GLYNN COUNTY

Atlanta – The Georgia Department of Insurance will host a Catastrophe Claims Village in Glynn County on Monday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 19. The purpose of the event will be to assist area residents with their insurance questions and claims resulting from Hurricane Irma.

“Thousands of residents have suffered tremendous losses, and we are here to help them on the road to recovery,” Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. I encourage all residents who have insurance questions or need help filing a claim to visit our Claims Village.”

The Catastrophe Claims Village will operate in the parking lot of the Home Depot, located at 200 Altama Connector in Brunswick, Georgia. Hudgens’ Consumer Services staff and representatives from many of the major insurance companies are scheduled to be in attendance.

Residents who cannot attend the Claims Village can call the Insurance Department’s Consumer Services Hotline at 1-800-656-2298, if they need help filing a claim, or if they are experiencing difficulty reaching their insurance company. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

What: Catastrophe Claims Village

When: Sept 18-19, 2017

8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Home Depot

200 Altama Connector

Brunswick, Georgia