College of Coastal Georgia Announces Postponement in the Opening of Residence Halls

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Sept. 14, 2017 – Based on new information from the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, the College of Coastal Georgia has decided to postpone the re-opening of its residence halls until Sunday, Sept. 17 beginning at 8 a.m.

“We learned earlier today that Brunswick and Glynn County’s infrastructure is not yet operating at full capacity,” said Meg Amstutz. “While we have been assured by Glynn County officials that the College’s infrastructure is safe and fully operational, we have made the decision to delay the return of our residential students to lessen the impact on the community’s already-stressed facilities and to allow time for additional recovery of the local area.”

The College will make accommodations for students who have made firm travel arrangements as a result of the College’s previously announced plan to re-open residence halls on Friday. Students should contact the Office of Residence Life at residence.life@ccga.edu or call 912-279-4560.

The change in the opening of residence halls will not impact when classes will resume. As previously announced, classes at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus and Kingsland-based Camden Center will be back in session on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 a.m.