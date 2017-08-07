SGHS Auxiliary presents scholarships

The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Auxiliary presented $1,000 scholarship awards to three graduating seniors who have served as Volunteens at the Health System and are planning to pursue a degree in the health care field.

Scholarship winners are Bernadette Ebri and Jenny Kim of Brunswick, and Nicole Trammell of Hortense, Ga. The Volunteens receive their scholarships during awards presentations at their high schools, and were also recognized at the Auxiliary’s quarterly meeting in June.

Bernadette Ebri is a graduate of the Darlington School in Rome, Ga., and plans to attend Miami University in Ohio to study microbiology. Her goal is to become a physician.

Graduating from Glynn Academy as the valedictorian, Jenny Kim aspires to be a pharmacist and will be studying pre-pharmacy at the University of Georgia.

Homeschooled, Nicole Trammell graduated as a dual enrolled student taking college classes at Toccoa Falls College and South Georgia State College. She will attend South Georgia State College full time while pursing a pre-allied health degree, with a goal to become a physical therapist.

The Volunteen program is designed for teenagers, ages 14-18, who enjoy helping others and desire to learn more about health care and volunteerism. Graduating high school seniors who have served at least 20 hours of volunteer service through the Volunteen program and plan to pursue careers in health care were encouraged to apply for the Auxiliary scholarships offered at the Brunswick and Camden campuses.

Left: Jenny King and Nicole Trammel

Right: Bernadette Ebri