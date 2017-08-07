Memory Matters receives ECW grant

Memory Matters (formerly Alzh eimer’s of Glynn) received a $2,500 grant from the Christ Church Frederica Episcopal Church Women.

The grant will help start a Memory Café at Memory Matters.

The Memory Café will allow caregivers to leave their loved one for a short time to attend a meeting or appointment where they know they will be safe and cared for.

Memory Matters supports individuals with adult-onset memory loss, such as Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, Parkinsons Disease, frontal temporal disorders or Lewy Bodys and their caregivers.

Caregivers for individuals with memory loss are on call 24/7 and often need a few precious hours to attend a support group or see a doctor for themselves.

There are currently more than 15 million unpaid caregivers in the United States who receive little community support.

It is Memory Matters mission to support local caregivers and enrich the lives of their loved one with memory loss.

To volunteer or donate to Memory Matters, call 912-264-0777 or email: info@memorymattersglynn.com.

From left: Front row: Rhonda Lathem and Penny Osborne, Memory Matters. Jane Watson, Beryl Blatchford, Nancy Zell, Ethel Horton, Bonney Shuman and Christine Prank, all representing the Christ Church Episcopal Women.