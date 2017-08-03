Katz-Whittle Foundation recognizes Golden Rule Award students

The Katz-Helen and Ray Whittle, Jr. Foundation and the Glynn County School System recently honored students who were selected as Golden Rule Character Award winners during the school year.

Front row from left: Golden Rule Character Award winners Carrissa Dart, Janna Jobe, Ansley Jones, Antonio Vazquaez-Herrera, Katherine Diestel. Middle row from left: Daisy Button, Patricia Morten, Mary Lee McQuigg, Eliana Paga. Back row from left: Dona Barrow, Jazmine Perkins, Adiah Bailey and Allison Simpson.