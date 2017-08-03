Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, Inc. Contributes to CCGA Boys, Girls of Summer Programs

The Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, Inc. have donated $5,000 to the College of Coastal Georgia’s Minority Outreach Program to support its Boys of Summer program.

The monies will improve instruction and curriculum for the summer enrichment program.

“We are very grateful for this contribution, which will not only facilitate our work here immeasurably but will also spawn a new wave of innovative thinkers, doers and leaders,” said CCGA Interim President Meg Amstutz.

Approximately 90 rising sixth- and seventh-grade boys participated in the Boys of Summer Program, which began on June 5 and ended with a graduation on June 30.

“Our hope is to impact our young men and diminish the pipeline to prison. It is important to work with students, make an intervention early, raise the bar academically, and expose them to different settings so that when they arrive in middle school in the fall, their outlook and perspective is better and their social skills sharpened,” said Marty Simmons, president of the Fourteen Black Men of Glynn, Inc