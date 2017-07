Alastair Campbell of Frederica Academy won the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Local and Fifth District Essay Contest for 10th graders. The topic this year was “Inventions by Confederate Soldiers Used by Today’s Military.” Alastair is the son of Nichoel N. Cambell and the grandson of Kareen H. Narciso, both of St. Simons Island. A certificate and check were presented to Alastair by the Captain Lordy King Chapter UDC of St. Simons Island.