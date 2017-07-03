Stadium sports new digital sign

Thanks to the generosity of two local sponsors, Georgia Pacific Brunswick Cellulose and Rich Products Corporation the Glynn County Stadium has a new multi color, digital sign on Fourth St. Right now the sign sports Old Glory in honor of Independence Day but will change during sporting events.

The computer operated sign will be used for messages and sponsor advertising as well.

Glynn County School System Athletic Director, Steve Waters, is understandably proud of the sign. “We now have a new stadium landmark for everyone to look for,” said Waters.