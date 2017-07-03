Professor DoDad visits St. Simons Island Public Library for summer reading program

Professor DoDad visited the St. Simons Island Public Library on Thursday, June 22, to perform his show “Under Construction.”

More than 100 children and their caregivers were in attendance at the event, which is part of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries (MOGL) 2017 Summer Reading Program.

The theme for this summer’s program is “Build a Better World,” and Professor DoDad used his presentation to teach the children about the power of simple machines that make our jobs easier.

The interactive program gave children the opportunity to participate in hands-on demonstrations of wheels, pulleys, and levers. To close the show, Professor DoDad entertained the audience with a Tesla coil and invited the children to safely touch the 100,000 volts of electricity that it produced.