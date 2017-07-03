Magnolia Garden Club donates money, seeds to Safe Harbor for garden

The children at Safe Harbor Children’s Center will be able to plant and grow vegetables in their own garden thanks to Magnolia Garden Club and Lowes Garden Center of Brunswick. Lowes donated $100 worth of seeds, hand tools, mulch. Members of Magnolia Garden presented a check for $300 to Leslie Hartman, Safe Harbor Director, for garden expenses. The funds were made possible through ticket sales from the Historic Brunswick Christmas Tour of Homes in December 2016. Magnolia Garden Club will host the tour this year on December 2, 2017. Club members from left: Jennifer Matheson, Nora Sue Spencer, Guynel Johnson, Marijane Lawson,Jan Galloway, Sandy Dean, Leslie Hartman, Director of Safe Harbor, and April Hann.