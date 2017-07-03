Litter program switches from education to enforcement

Since last March Keep Golden Isles Beautiful (KGIB), the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) and Glynn County have been working to educate the public on the community’s recently updated, more stringent littering laws.

They are now ready to begin enforcing the new laws that have been adopted by the Glynn County and Brunswick City Commissions.

The litter law education program, which lasted just over three months, included radio and newspaper ads, public service announcements, presentations to local civic clubs and targeted areas of social media.

It was noted that the litter initiative was generating a lot of conversation and response on social media.

Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering has also been reviewing them during his community meetings.