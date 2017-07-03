EPA Terry Creek interim record of decision ignores City / County wishes

Last week the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an Interim Action Record of Decision (IROD) specifying the interim remedy for the outfall ditch at the Terry Creek / Hercules superfund site on Hwy. 17 in Brunswick.

The official name of the area is ‘Operable Unit 1: Outfall Ditch at the Terry Creek Dredge Spoil Areas / Hercules Outfall Site.’

The EPA’s decision ignored the direct requests of both the Brunswick City and Glynn County Commissions.