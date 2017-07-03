BOE hires Superintendent

After a 10 minute closed session Thursday, June 29, the Board of Education (BOE) voted unanimously to hire Dr. Virgil Cole (left) as the school system’s new superintendent. Cole comes from Henry County and will serve a three year term beginning July 10. He will be paid $160,000 a year with a guaranteed 3% increase on July 1, 2018. He will also receive a $500 per month car allowance and a one time $10,000 expense allowance for moving to Glynn County. Cole said he, his wife Mollie and daughter Mary-Liz will live on on Jekyll Island.

BOE chairman Mike Hulsey (center) and BOE member Jerry Mancil look on as Dr. Cole signs his new contract.