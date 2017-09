Winners of the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick essay contest were awarded scholarships at a recent meeting. Scholarships go toward the students’ first year in college. This year’s winners, all from Glynn Academy, are Olivia Daniel, Ben Stalvey, Allie Tuttle, and Jenny Kim.

From left: John, Laura and Olivia Daniel; Ben and Rex Stalvey; Bonnie and Allie Tuttle; Kristen Zweizig, Key Club Advisor for Glynn Academy; Cate Gooch-Coolidge, Kiwanis representative.