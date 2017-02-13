Public speaks out about Jekyll’s disabled accessibility

Glynn resident Steve Oldaker addresses the Georgia ADA coordinator during a town hall meeting last week hosted by the Jekyll Island Authority. Widget Richards, a strong advocate for disabled people, holds the microphone.

Members of the public had an opportunity last week to discuss their concerns about handicapped accessibility on Jekyll Island with Mike Galifianakis, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator for the Georgia State Financing & Investment Commission, Steve Jones, Senior Architect on the ADA Coordinator’s team, and Jones Hooks, Executive Director of the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA).

The public forum was held Thursday evening at the Jekyll Island Convention Center.

In September of last year the JIA began a study of the Island’s handicapped accessibility in response to public requests for better beach access.

Jekyll Island has maintained it is complying with the ADA law but agreed to work along with the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission and the State ADA Coordinator’s Office to develop a Comprehensive Disability Accessibility Assessment and Improvement Plan for the JIA.