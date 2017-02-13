Fire which kills two children still under investigation

Chief Doering, left, and Chief Jordan discuss fatal fire.

Last week’s fire in the Sterling community which took the lives of two children is still under investigation by the Glynn County Police and Fire Departments.

The preliminary cause of the fire, which destroyed a fifth wheel trailer / camper serving as the home of a family of five, was started by a pot of noodles on a hot plate according to Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering.

During a press conference last Thursday Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan said that although his officers arrived on the scene within three minutes of receiving the 911 call, the trailer was fully engulfed.

According to Doering the family was living in the camper because their mobile home, located on the property behind the camper, caught fire under suspicious circumstances last May