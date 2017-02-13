Brief News for February 13, 2017

55 year old Douglas Morgan was arrested by Glynn County police early Saturday morning and charged with the murder of his wife. Police arrived at a home on Willow Road in Brunswick Friday night and found 48 year old Michelle Morgan dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. Morgan told police the shooting was accidental but after an investigation that went through the night into Saturday morning, he was arrested and charged with murder. Anyone with information in the death is asked to call investigator Stephanie Oliver at (912) 554-7825.

Richard O’Quinn, who escaped custody after a court appearance in Brunswick was re-captured Friday in Brantley County by Glynn County and Brantley County Sheriff’s Deputies. O’Quinn was denied bail on six counts of shoplifting and two counts of transaction card fraud during his court appearance on Feb. 2. Escape has been added to the list of charges according to Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump who had offered a $1,000 reward for O’Quinn’s capture.

Federal agents arrested hundreds of illegal aliens nationwide last week, including about 30 in the Atlanta area and nearly 100 in Georgia. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said the majority of people arrested last week are convicted criminals.

Registration for Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s Sidney Lanier Bridge Run will close tomorrow. Participants can sign-up to run at www.the-bridge-run.org. Individual rates for runners is $30. The team rate is $28 per person. The hospital foundation is expecting between 1,700 and 2,300 participants in the race this Saturday. Along with competitors from 16 states, Canada and Surrey, England, there will be seven kids from the Cochran, Georgia track team participating thanks to Bill Cheek and his company, Heartland EMS. Heartland is based in Cochran and has been a race sponsor for eight years.