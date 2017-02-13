Athos Menaboni exhibit slated for Goodyear Cottage

JI Arts anniversary celebration scheduled

As part of the celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Jekyll Island Arts Association, Inc. is reacquainting itself with an old friend. Athos Menaboni, though Italian born, lived and worked in and around Atlanta for over 60 years.

In order to reacquaint everyone with this old friend, the association is hosting a program entitled “A Valentine from Athos Menaboni” to share and expand the artist’s story.

The program will be held at Mistletoe Cottage in the Historic District on Jekyll Island at 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 14. Refreshments will follow at Goodyear Cottage next door. Tickets are available for $2.00 each at Goodyear Cottage from noon until 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends.