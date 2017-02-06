Under the Gold Dome Week 4

By: Sen. William T. Ligon, Jr. (R – Brunswick)

We have successfully completed day 12 of the legislative session. The final calendar has now been determined for the remainder of our 40-day session. Crossover Day will be March 3rd, and the final day of the session is scheduled for March 30th. Of course, if we have bad weather, such as snow days, we may have to adjust the schedule, but this is what is planned for now.

Last week, I talked about Senate Bill 46, a bill I sponsored in the Senate that would limit the liability for operators of spaceflight activities if a passenger is injured during such flight when a waiver has be signed. I am happy to report that the Senate Science and Technology Committee gave SB 46 a ‘do pass’ recommendation Thursday. Now, SB 46 will go to the Rules Committee to be selected for a Senate floor vote. This legislation is vital to the future of Georgia’s space industry, and I hope my colleagues in the legislature will be supportive of bringing this business opportunity to coastal Georgia.

One of the first bills that came to the full Senate for a floor vote was SB 70, which will extend the sunset provision for hospital provider payment fees from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2020. These fees are necessary for obtaining federal funding for Medicaid financing used by our local hospitals for their Indigent Care Trust Fund. With its passage, SB 70 allowed the state to keep more than $880 million in federal Medicaid dollars.

I was very encouraged this week that President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court. Judge Gorsuch, graduating with distinction from Columbia, Harvard Law and Oxford, has an impeccable educational background. He is an originalist in his understanding of the U.S. Constitution, much like the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and thus is not prone to reading into the Constitution meanings that it just does not have nor is he one to loosely interpret the meaning of the law. Judge Gorsuch’s temperament is much quieter than Justice Scalia’s was, but he is just as intellectually brilliant in his writing style. His reputation for fair-mindedness and support of the underdog has earned the approval of liberals. In fact, when he was previously confirmed for the federal bench, he was unanimously approved by Republicans and Democrats alike. I believe Gorsuch is a perfect pick for Supreme Court Justice.

The Georgia Senate is working to ensure the best interests of all Georgians are being taken into consideration when voting on legislation. As we move through the remainder of the 2017 session, I will continue to keep you updated on the work we’re doing. If you have any questions or concerns regarding pending legislation, please feel free to reach out.

Sen. William Ligon serves as Chairman of the Banking and Financial Institutions Committee. He represents the 3rd Senate District which includes Brantley, Camden, Glynn, and McIntosh counties and portions of Charlton County. He can be reached by phone at 404.463.1383 or by email at william@senatorligon.com.