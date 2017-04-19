Camden Administrator touts proposed Spaceport in presentation to region officials

Before addressing a group of government officials and business leaders from around the region last Wednesday, Camden County Administrator Steve Howard (left) presented a ‘Spaceport Camden’ cap to Jonathan Roberts of Roberts Civil Engineering for Roberts to wear at the spaceport ribbon cutting. Roberts hosted a working, educational lunch at the King and Prince Hotel where Howard discussed the proposed spaceport. Islander Staff Photo – Permar

Recently Jonathan Roberts and Paul Christian of Roberts Civil Engineering on St. Simons Island have hosted several educational work lunches for various business leaders and government officials from around the southeast.

The topics vary and last week (Wed. April 12) it was an update on the proposed Camden County Spaceport presented by Camden County Administrator Steve Howard.

Howard is a big proponent of the spaceport saying it will have a major positive impact on the economy throughout the southeast region.

Speaking to the lunchtime crowd at the King and Prince Hotel on St. Simons, Howard said, “This is a once in a generation opportunity.”

Howard talked about the connection the proposed site has to space flight when it was the home of the Thiokol plant where solid rocket fuel was tested.