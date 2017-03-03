Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demo Team Adds Wings Over Golden Isles Air Show to 2017 Schedule

The USAF Air Combat Command’s F-22 Raptor Demo Team will showcase America’s most lethal jet aircraft at the Wings Over Golden Isles Air Show Friday, March 24. The demo team will kick off the weekend’s flying activities during Friday evening’s twilight air show continuing with daylight routines on Saturday and Sunday. The Raptor Team is known for precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the aircraft’s unique capabilities as an operational fifth-generation fighter aircraft.