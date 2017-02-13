‘Jekyll Oak’ lives on through artists’ creations

The live oak tree, the Jekyll Oak, that had to be removed last June from downtown Brunswick’s Jekyll Square still lives through the work of some talented artists who took pieces of the oak and created their own masterpiece for the Jekyll Oak Wood Contest and Auction.

The premier showing of these artists’ work will be held Saturday, February 18 at 1412 Newcastle St. from noon until 8 p.m. 1412 will be set up as an art gallery for the public to view the artwork.

Contest winners will be announced Wednesday, February 22, in conjunction with Brunswick’s 161st birthday during a celebration and awards ceremony at 2 p.m. at Jekyll Square East, the original location of the tree. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Prizes include $700, $500, and $300, along with a people’s choice award.

The artwork will be auctioned Saturday, February 25 from noon to 6 p.m. at 1412 Newcastle St. and catered by Arté Pizza, Daddy Cate’s, Fox’s Pizza, and Tipsy McSways.

1412 Newcastle will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. for display and voting for the People’s Choice Award.

This event has been made possible by SoGlo Art Gallery, Southern Yankee Workshop, and Signature Squares and sponsored by Georgia Power and Southeast Georgia Health System.