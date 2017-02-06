City extends CUP deadline for Liberty Roll Off

Last Wednesday the Brunswick City Commission granted a three month extension to two of the stipulations stated in the Liberty Roll Off conditional use permit (CUP).

The CUP was granted June 2016 with five stipulations and specific dates of completion.

Brenda Daiss, Director of Planning and Codes for the city told commissioners that the first three stipulations had been completed.

The fourth stipulation, the earth berm, dust control irrigation, and sorting line, which were to be complete by Jan. 1, 2017, was not finished.

“The dust control portion is complete,” Daiss said but the berm and sorting are not finished.”