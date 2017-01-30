News Today January 30, 2017

The Georgia Department of Labor’s Brunswick Career Center will host a career fair with 13 employers on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the career center located at 2517 Tara Lane. Employers will be hiring workers, discussing current or future career opportunities and providing educational opportunities. Those employers include: Brunswick Job Corporation, Coastal Home Care, Coca-Cola, G4S Security, Glynn County Board of Commissioners, J.C. Penney, Magnolia Manor, Manpower, Teamwork Services, Troy University, Trueblue, Villas by the Sea and Zaxby’s.

Evan Unterwagner of Brunswick has been nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy by District 1 Congressman Buddy Carter. Evan is currently a student at Glynn Academy and is the son of Darrick and Sunshine Unterwagner.

Based on their community’s historic importance as former sea port, a group called the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance, has formed to seek official designation for St. Marys as Georgia’s official tall ship port. At one time St. Mary’s was the nation’s southernmost town on the Atlantic Coast and hundreds of tall ships anchored in the harbor to replenish supplies and sell goods throughout the region.

The Southeast Georgia Health System has named Janice L. Dunn as its new vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Dunn replaces Michael D. Scherneck, who has continued to serve as the CFO since his appointment as the Health System’s president and CEO in August 2015.