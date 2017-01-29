Pender signs contract for coaching position

Brunswick High School’s new head football coach Sean Pender (right) signs his contract last week as School System Athletic Director Steve Waters looks on.

Sean Pender officially came on board as the new head football coach for Brunswick High School last Tuesday, after signing his contract to seal the deal.

Pender comes to Brunswick High from Blackshear, where he served for the past six years as head football coach at Pierce County High School.

During his tenure, the Bears compiled an overall record of 54 – 18 (.750) while making the playoffs all six years and twice advancing to the Elite 8.