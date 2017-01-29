Murphy talks to RUPA about island issues 

Perhaps one of the more interesting questions posed to St. Simons Island’s freshman county commissioner Dr. Peter Murphy at the Residents United for Planning and Action’a (RUPA) annual meeting Thursday night Jan. 26 was the last one of the evening and came from island resident Lisa Norton.

Noting the written version of her question had been not been asked, Ms. Norton asked Murphy if he would reconsider his appointment of Carla Cate to the Island Planning Commission (IPC) since she had to recuse herself and abstain from voting on an iszsue because her husband Vassa Cate was the project developer.