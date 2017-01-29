BHS athletic facilities increase in cost

In May 2015 the Glynn County Board of Education voted to spend $1.5 million on a turnkey baseball field for Brunswick High School.

When complete the new field was to include seating /stands, lighting, sprinkler system, dugout, fencing, storage, batting cages and concession facilities.

At a September 2015 facilities meeting the board had to juggle the numbers to keep the new field within the $1.5 million budget.

At that time based on what had been spent on the field to date, only $725,749 was left in the budget for construction. Lavender’s (the contractor) bid was $787,000.