Restoration; not demolition

The Brunswick City Commission has awarded the city’s first historic stabilization loan to Chris Moline who plans to restore the structure located at 1317 Newcastle St.

The loan was approved at the January 18 city commission meeting.

This structure has been in danger since 2011 when the rear wall of the building was pulled in by excess weight on the roof. The building was declared a nuisance in 2012.

The current owner’s application in 2016 to the Historic Preservation Board for permission to demolish the structure was denied and the owner filed an appeal.

The building is under contract to Moline and he is intent on rehabilitating the building, the first step being stabilization. To assist with the stabilization, he applied for the stabilization loan.