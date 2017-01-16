SSI north end sewer project underway soon • No lane closures on Frederica Road

The Brunswick Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will be starting construction on a new 16 inch sewer line along Frederica Rd. on the north end of St. Simons Island in the next week or so.

According to JWSC chairman Don Elliott, the prep work for the project is underway. JWSC senior engineer Todd Kline said drilling could begin this week.

The line will run from Lift Station 2032, which is on the west side of Frederica Rd. in between North and South Harrington Roads, to the Dunbar Creek Treatment plant in the Glynn Haven area.