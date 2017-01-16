President Greg Aloia announces retirement from the College of Coastal Georgia

College of Coastal Georgia (CCGA) President Gregory F. Aloia announced Friday that he will retire as President of the College of Coastal Georgia effective June 30, 2017.

“It has been my honor to serve as president of the College of Coastal Georgia,” said Aloia. “The efforts of our leadership team, the faculty, and staff, to create a high quality learning environment for current and future students has been remarkable. With the continued support of our community, the College of Coastal Georgia has a bright future ahead. I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this institution’s growth and advancement.”

Aloia was named president of the College in July 2013. Prior to being named president of CCGA, he was president and professor at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia.