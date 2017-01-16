Participants criticize county planning at Town Hall

A group of between 40 and 50 people gathered Thursday night at St. William Catholic Church to discuss St. Simons Island issues and concerns at a meeting hosted by Citizens for St. Simons Island (C4SSI) and Residents United for Planning and Action (RUPA).

The focus of the meeting quickly turned to perceived problems with the Glynn County Planning Department and its current ordinances.

The town hall-style forum was moderated by C4SSI president George Ragsdale, who presented issues identified by a smaller, invitation-only working group he convened in December.