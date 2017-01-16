NGF reports assessment of Jekyll golf

The meeting room above McCormick’s Grill at the Jekyll Island Golf Club was packed to overflowing last Wednesday night with permanent and part-time Jekyll residents who came to hear what the National Golf Association (NGF) consultant had to say about the health of Jekyll’s 63 holes of golf.

In July of last year the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA) hired the NGF to work with the Authority to plan for the future of the Jekyll Island golf course.

The $50,000 analysis includes market demographic and economic factors; local competition; operations and maintenance comparisons; review the condition of the courses; provide a strategy for facility re-configuration and / or change in the number of golf holes; financial analysis.